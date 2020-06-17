Confusion in APC as Giadom claims chairmanship

Kindly Share This Story:

Counsel to the All Progressive Congress, APC, Deputy Chairman, Victor Giadom, has stated that being the highest-ranking official following Adams Oshiomhole’s suspension, Giadom is the substantial acting chairman according to a High Court in Abuja.

Following the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the suspension of Oshiomhohle and the announcement of Abiola Ajimobi as the new acting chairman, Wole Afolabi, counsel to Giadom, “has warned that anyone who attempts to parade himself/herself other than Chief Victor Giadom as the Acting Chairman of the APC would be facing contempt of court proceedings.”

A statement issued by Wole Afolabi, the counsel to the Plaintiff in the suit filed by at the FCT High Court, reads:

“COURT RECOGNIZES VICTOR GIADOM AS ACTING NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF APC

Our attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC to the effect that Senator Abiola Ajimobi is to act as the National Chairman of APC following the suspension from office of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal.

We wish to state that the statement must have been issued in complete ignorance of the order of the FCT High Court issued on 16th of March, 2020, by Hon. Justice S. U Bature in Suit No. FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 to the effect that Chief Victor Giadom is to act as the National Chairman of the party due to the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman.

The order was given the same day that the Court of Appeal earlier gave Oshiomhole a temporary respite by staying the execution of the said order suspending Oshiomhole. Now that the Court of Appeal has affirmed the order of suspension, it is only proper that the Order recognizing Chief Victor Giadom is implemented.

Consequently, we have written to all law-enforcement agencies to implement the said order and anyone who attempts to parade himself/herself other than Chief Victor Giadom as the Acting Chairman of the APC would be facing contempt of court proceedings.

