JUST IN: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now 13,873

By David Royal

Nigeria on Wednesday night reported an increase of COVID-19 infections with 409 new cases and 17 new deaths.

This brought the total number of infections in the country to 13,873, and the number of deaths to 382, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update.

The health agency said Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, and epicentre for the pandemic, recorded the highest number of infections for the day with 201 cases.

“On the 10th of June 2020, 409 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics provided by NCDC, 82,935 samples have been tested, 13,873 cases have been confirmed positive, 9,086 cases still active, 4,351 cases have been discharged and 382 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 409 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (201), FCT (85), Delta (22), Edo (16), Nasarawa (14), Borno (14), Kaduna (14), Bauchi (10), Rivers (9), Enugu (5), Kano (5), Ogun (4), Ondo (4), Baylesa (2), Kebbi (2), Plateau (2)

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded its highest daily figure with 663 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which skyrocketed the number of confirmed cases to 13,464 from 12, 801.

Relatively, NCDC disclosed on Wednesday that one hundred days after the 1st COVID-19 case was recorded in Nigeria, the NCDC National Reference Laboratory has supported 29 more laboratories to develop capacity for COVID-19 testing.

