COVID-19 in Nigeria: Confirmed cases exceed 22,000 as NCDC announces 649 new cases

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria has now exceeded 22,000 as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, announces that 649 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

The 649 new cases of COVID-19 are reported as follows; Lagos-250, Oyo-100, Plateau-40, Delta-40, Abia-28, Kaduna-27, Ogun-22, Edo-20, Akwa Ibom-18, Kwara-17, FCT-17, Enugu-14, Niger-13, Adamawa-13, Bayelsa-7, Osun-6, Bauchi-6, Anambra-4, Gombe-3, Sokoto-2, Imo-1 ,Kano-1

Till date, 22,020 cases have been confirmed, 7,613 cases have been discharged and 542 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Vanguard Nigeria News

