Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President: NASS’ll support judicial reforms — Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru

Following the Senate’s confirmation of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said the National Assembly will provide necessary legislative support needed to carry out judicial reforms.

Dongban-Mensem’s confirmation followed the consideration of the report of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele(APC, Ekiti Central) led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

While congratulating Dongban-Mensem, the new Appeal Court President, Lawan underscored the urgent need for reforms in the judiciary.

He said: “Let me join all our colleagues who contributed or commented on the report of the Committee, and of course, the extolling of the virtues of the nominee.

“The judiciary needs a lot of reforms. The National Assembly, and Senate in particular, is available at all times to provide the legislative support and interventions that will be necessary for the reforms.

“The justice system in this country must protect the weakest among us. That is the essence, without prejudice to those who are very powerful.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Tuesday, written to the Senate, requesting for the screening and confirmation of Monica Dongban-Mensem, who was in acting capacity, as the President of Court of Appeal.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which he read on the floor of the Chamber during plenary.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.”

