By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Market leaders in the Ikeja Computer Village, otherwise known as Babaloja and Iyaloja, Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji and Mrs. Abisola Azeez, respectively, have berated some shop owners in the market over their “campaign calumny against the Iyaloja-General of Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Ojo-Tinubu.”

The duo said that even though falsehood may travel fast, it does not last in the face truth.

They were speaking against the backdrop of rumours making the rounds, particularly on social media, that the Iyaloja-General imposed and demanded N5 million levy from shop owners in the market.

There was also an angle of the rumour which said the market leadership has imposed N1,000 on each shop in the market, to generate the money and remit to Ojo-Tinubu.

Azeez and Olasoji, dismissed the rumours and accused shop owners, who have refused to submit to their leadership, to be behind the “wicked lie”.

Explaining what they described as the true position, Iyaloja said contrary to the allegations, the N1,000 was a monthly levy meant to service very important commitments in the market, including market security, sanitation and maintenance of existing infrastructure like street lights, trash bins, among others within the market.

According to Azeez, “the N1,000 monthly levy is meant to be paid by shop owners of each shop in the market, for security and maintenance of the market.”

She, however, said they were yet to commence collection of the said levy even though about 200 shops out of the 4,320 registered shops in the market have paid out of excitement and of their own volition.

She added that: “The allegation about our Iyaloja-General of Lagos State, requesting N5 million daily from the market leaders of Ikeja Computer Village is false and an attempt to deceive the general public and to drag her reputation to the mud, and we will not allow that to happen.

“We are truly shocked by the allegation because Iyaloja-General is a woman of high reputation and she has never asked for any money from the Computer Village Market Board, since it was inaugurated on May 2, 2019.

“We are committed to working harmoniously with the different associations and tribes in the market, to make an all inclusive administration that will carry everyone along in the progress of the market and the community,” Azeez added.

Addressing the issue of market security, the Baba Oloja, Mr. Olasoji, explained that the influx of people into the market called for security concern, resulting to the need to levy traders to address all security concerns.

He also explained that contrary to rumours that the market was shut down as a result of the levy, normal activities were still going on in the three market days a week instructed by the state government as a measure to contain spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

He said: “We have not had any crisis that led to the shutdown of the market. Some media houses have visited the market to see things for themselves and they actually saw the market active with people going about their normal businesses.”

He, however, hinted that plans to reconcile all factions in the market are ongoing.

Vanguard

