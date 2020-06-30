Comprehensive fertility treatment more affordable in Nigeria — Ajayi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

As part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian couples challenged by infertility with plans to travel abroad in search of solutions can now access comprehensive treatment options in Nigeria.

Similarly, infertile couples seeking comprehensive treatment but are constrained by finances can now obtain such services through an installment payment plan that enables them to save towards having babies of their own.

In the views of the MD/CEO, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, the first arrangement, known as the Nordica Xclusive Service, is the Centre’s response to extremely confidentiality focused clients who may have opted for their treatment abroad.

“In the face of travel restrictions and the hazards of COVID-19, seeing a premium local alternative that offers flexible appointment-only services with the aim of giving them extremely personalised service. Couples who desire this level of world-class service can latch onto Nordica Xclusive.”

Explaining the second plan, known as the Nordica Flex Pay Plan, Ajayi said it was designed to help many more people access fertility treatment.

“We at Nordica have introduced our flex-pay plan, which is an installment payment plan which allows couples to save towards having babies of their own. With very easy payment options, couples who qualify for the plan, stay focused on achieving their goal of childbirth.

“In Nigeria, people save to buy shares, cars, rent, or build their own homes, leisure travel, and a lot of oftentimes frivolous expenditure.

“The Flex Pay Plan will allow couples to set a target for themselves. While they are on the plan, they will have access to some of our premium services leading up to the final treatment required.

Imploring couples to take advantage of the plans to complete their families, Ajayi, said the new customer-focussed products are the result of engaging with fertility challenged couples, who were pivotal in their development based on insights gathered from them.

Further, Ajayi said: “Embarking on your IVF journey is much more affordable in Nigeria and we can safely say that the treatments available are comparable to some of the high profile clinics anywhere in the world.

“Fertility treatment the world over is a high-cost ticket item. In the USA, the average cost of an IVF cycle has been put between $10,000 to $15,000, for the basic treatment without any add-on treatments and drugs.

“In the UK, the average cost for basic IVF with own eggs can range between £4000 to £9000. While when using donor eggs it can range between £9000 – £12000

