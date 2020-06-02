Community policing will enhance communal peace — IGP Adamu

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has called on Nigerians to seize the opportunity presented by community policing to promote peace and security awareness in their respective communities.

He stated this on Tuesday while inaugurating Community Policing Advisory Committees at the Local Government Service Commission Hall, in Osun State.

The six structures inaugurated include State Advisory Community Policing Committee, State Community Policing Committee, Area Command Policing Advisory Committee, Local Government Advisory Committee, and Divisional Community Policing Committee.

Adamu, who was represented by AIG David Folawiyo charged the public to use the community policing structure to ensure intelligence gathering with a view to promoting communal peace, adding that it offers the best platform for crime-fighting.

According to him, “The advisory committee is to ensure that the management of the scheme scaled down from the elitist level of management to the state committee where power resides, especially at the Divisional and Community local levels. This is where everybody whether you are a medical doctor, local government officials, as long as you have something doing, even if you have farmland, as long as you are gainfully employed somewhere, you can volunteer to be a special constable”.

Let us use community policing to keep the peace, to promote safety, enhance security awareness, to gather intelligence, fight crime, settle disputes, and to get to the bottom of community policing”, he said.

In his address, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola expressed optimism that the structure of community policing would enhance the effective security and welfare of the society.

He said the idea was borne out of the need to allow the people to participate and owned policing at the community level to achieve effective, efficient security and safety architecture.

“This structure is obviously designed to ensure that effective policing is achieved at every stratum of the community.

“Considering the composition of these structures which allows for the participation of the leadership of the community and relevant groups such as traditional rulers, religious organisations, the civil society, Labour Unions, the youth, people living with disabilities, community leaders, educational institutions, town unions, professional unions, hoteliers, vigilance groups, hunters, farmers, herders, and socio-cultural associations, I am persuaded that the holistic structure and composition of this Community Policing Advisory Committee will serve our collective desire to be safe and secure.

“The whole idea of this laudable initiative is to make the people own policing at the community level, participate in its operations and partner with the conventional police to achieve effective and efficient security and safety architecture”, Oyetola said.

