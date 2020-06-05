Community Policing: Ebonyi Govt begins massive recruitment exercise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, stated that it had begun the process of recruiting Ebonyi youths into the proposed Community Policing architecture by the South East Governors of the region.

The government has so far received over 4,500 applications from interested applicants.

Ebonyi State Government had last week announced that all interested persons who were not less than 18 years and not more than 35 years of age should apply. It also dissolved the state’s vigilance group known as Neighborhood Watch to pave way for the recruitment exercise into the proposed Community Police.

The State Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, Mr Stanley Emegha added that the state government would recruit 50 personnel each from the 140 autonomous communities in the state.

Emegha, who explained that the form was free of charge, frowned at the action of some traditional rulers and the Town Union Presidents who he alleged were demanding money from applicants to sign their forms.

He maintained that the recruitment was going to be transparent and only qualified applicants would be recuited, not minding his political affiliation.

The Commissioner said, issuance of forms to applicants would end on Friday, 6th of June, 2020.

“The governor’s instruction is 100 persons per Local Government Area which is a total of 1,300. But when he came up with the idea that they are now going to be used for the proposed Community Policing, he now directed that it should be 50 per community, which means they are going to be 7000 personnel.

“We have so far printed 4500 forms which we have given out to applicants. The forms are free of charge. There is this rumour that the applicants pay N100,000 to collect the form, but that is not true. We don’t collect Kobo and the governor never directed us to collect money from applicants.

“What we do is: if you apply, we give you form to fill and you will fill in details, the information we need from you. We want to have the data of all the applicants. It is no longer a political patronage, as was done with the former vigilante group.

“This has no political affiliation. It is a pure recruitment for people that will do the security work. We have decided not to give the town leaders and the traditional rulers the forms to share because they will start selling it.

