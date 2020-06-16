Breaking News
Translate

CMD urges resident doctors to shelve strike

On 10:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
NMA debunks rumour of 70% members absconding
doctors

The Chief Medical Director of Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Paul Okunbor, has appealed to the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD), to shelve its ongoing nationwide strike.

Okunbor made the appealed on Tuesday in Warri, while reacting to the industrial action embarked upon by the doctors.

He, however, appealed to government to do the needful by implementing the demands of the aggrieved doctors.

READ ALSO:I bury charms to perform miracles, says Prophet Abam

On June 15, the doctors embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike to press demands over improved working condition.

It will be recalled that the association had earlier given the Federal Government two weeks ultimatum to implement their agreements or face indefinite showdown.

The doctors are asking for universal implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act in all federal and state hospitals.

Their other demands are provision of funding of medical residency training in the 2021 Appropriation Bill, implementation of the revised hazard and payment of agreed COVID-19 inducement allowances.

Other contending issues are a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for members of the association in the frontlines, treating COVID-19 patients, which recently resulted in the death of some doctors among others.

The CMD described the demands of the resident doctors as genuine.

“The doctors have the right to make the demands, especially when the issues are in the front burner and government is expected to have addressed them.

“However, the timing is not good because we are dealing with a pandemic. We need all hands on deck, including critical stakeholders like the resident doctors, who are in the frontlines to deal with this COVID-19.

“Their demands are legitimate but we can only appeal to them to consider the crisis that is on ground. They should shelve the strike and give the government some time to address their demands,’’ Okubor said.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!