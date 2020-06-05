Kindly Share This Story:

Global technology leader, Cisco, is set to host its first ever Cisco Live all-digital event. Bringing together thousands of customers, employees and other key stakeholders, the event features a two-day conference agenda with sessions facilitated by keynote speakers exploring how Cisco’s technology will drive business outcomes whilst solving current issues in today’s IT accelerated agenda.

Cisco will also make several announcements across its networking, security, collaboration, applications, customer experience, and small business portfolios.

Cisco continues to seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today with the objective to share business knowledge, help businesses thrive in the digital age, as a result, create a digital economy.

The Cisco Live will hold from Tuesday 2nd – Wednesday 3rd June, 2020; Register now for free!

