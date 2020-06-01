Churches to reopen in Akwa Ibom June 7

Kindly Share This Story:

…As ban on weddings, burials remain in force

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the reopening of churches in the state beginning from Sunday, June, 7, 2020.

The announcement of the reopening of churches in Akwa Ibom was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, and made available to newsmen Sunday night.

The statement reads, “This is based on guidelines recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) backed by an undertaking to comply and signed by representatives of all the blocs.

“The State Government is confident that CAN; being a body full of integrity, will do everything within its jurisdiction to ensure that all churches adhere strictly to these guidelines as violators will be prosecuted.

“A Joint Monitoring Team has been set up in each Senatorial District comprising of representatives of Government, Security agencies and Christian Association of Nigeria.

“However, the ban on burials, weddings, and indeed all forms of social gatherings is still in force until further notice.

“Citizens and residents are enjoined to observe all prescribed guidelines on religious and social gatherings as well as physical distancing while wearing face masks”

Among the recommendations for the reopening of churches included the suspension of the general tarry nights till the COVID-19 pandemic had been convincingly curtailed and that members with known ailments should stay off church services.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: