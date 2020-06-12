Kindly Share This Story:

… Advise security agents to beef up security

Earlier on 11th of June 2020, Comr. Egbo Chinagorom Franklin the Technical Assistant to the ever working Governor of Enugu state Rt. HON. IFEANYI UGWUANYI, paid a visit/inspection at the Nkanu East local government borders of the state in a move to support and encourage the various security agents at the border in preparation for DEMOCRACY DAY.

He was accompanied with Hon. Agbowo Fidelis (SPA to the Nkanu East LG Chairman ), Miss Chiamaka Nwobodo and Stellamaris.

READ ALSO:

While at the border, the Technical Assistant to the Governor and the SPA to the LG Chairman ensured that the passing vehicles are adhering to the rules. Only vehicles carrying food and those on essential duties are allowed to pass and they even discovered an ambulance carrying a dead body which they instructed them to go back instantly.

Comr. Egbo Chinagorom applauded the security agents , noting that they are doing a very good job at the borders , He also GIFTED the Security agents some FOODS , SUSTAINABLE AMOUNT OF CAN WATER and DRINKS , FACE MASKS and some CASH GIFTS to support them ..

He also gave the officers advice on how to tighten up the borders against interstate travels and that they should make necessary arrangements so as to enable a smooth celebration of DEMOCRACY DAY TOMORROW…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: