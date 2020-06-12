China sends more medical supplies to Senegal as total COVID-19 cases reach 4,759

Kindly Share This Story:

Senegal on Thursday reported 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 4,759.

“A total of 1,164 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours,’’ Marie Khemesse Ngom Ndiaye, director-general of public health at the Ministry of Health and Social Actions, said.

Ngom Ndiaye added that 102 follow-up contact cases and 17 community-transmission cases were detected.

As infection cases in the West African nation keep rising, China is sending in more medical supplies to the country.

According to the Chinese Embassy to Senegal, a new batch of medical supplies donation from the Chinese government is scheduled to arrive on June 17.

According to Senegal’s Ministry of Health and Social Actions, for the second consecutive day, no additional imported cases are reported.

Total recoveries rose to 2,994 after 109 more patients were discharged from hospital, while the number of deaths related to COVID-19 reached 55 since the country reported its first confirmed case on March 2.

The Senegalese government has eased some restrictive measures imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, however, the country is still in a state of emergency, and all international air travel are suspended until June 30.

