China records first non-imported COVID-19 infection in two weeks

China has reported its first non-imported case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in two weeks, an infected person on the island of Hainan off the southern coast.

The National Health Commission said Sunday that there were also five imported cases in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the nation’s total case count to 83,036.

China says it has largely stopped the spread of the COVID-19 at home, though it continues to have occasional localised outbreaks. It is on guard against imported cases as it begins to ease restrictions on flights and people arriving from abroad.

The official death toll in China is 4,634.

Meanwhile, senior Chinese officials, releasing a lengthy report on the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, defended their government’s actions and said that China provided information in a timely and transparent manner.

National Health Commission Chairman Ma Xiaowei said Sunday that a recent news media report that the Chinese government didn’t initially share the genome sequence for the virus “seriously goes against the facts.”

An Associated Press investigation found that government labs sat on releasing the genetic map of the virus for more than a week in January, delaying its identification in a third country and the sharing of information needed to develop tests, drugs and a vaccine.

