China issues white paper on country’s battle against COVID-19

China publishes white paper on COVID-19 fight

China on Sunday issued a white paper on the country’s battle against COVID-19.

The white paper, titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action,” was issued by the State Council Information Office.

The Chinese government released the white paper to keep a record of the country’s efforts in its own fight against the virus, to share its experience with the rest of the world.

China also wants to clarify its ideas on the global battle, according to the white paper.

The COVID-19 global pandemic is the most extensive to afflict humanity in a century, it said.

Facing the “unknown, unexpected, and devastating disease,” China launched a resolute battle to prevent and control its spread, the white paper said.

Making people’s lives and health its first priority, China adopted extensive, stringent, and thorough containment measures, and has for now succeeded in cutting all channels for the transmission of the virus, it added.

The white paper consists of four parts: “China’s Fight against the Epidemic: A Test of Fire,” “Well-Coordinated Prevention, Control and Treatment,” “Assembling a Powerful Force to Beat the Virus,” and “Building a Global Community of Health for All.

