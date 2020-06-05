Children’s Day: Lawrence Emareyo Foundation extends hand of love

Kindly Share This Story:

Lawrence Emareyo Foundation celebrated the Children’s Day in a unique way by putting smile on the faces of thousands of children across Delta State.

The founder and his crew went round the State feeding kids and also educating them about the Covid-19, highlighting the preventive measures. As usual some kids got scholarships to help in their education.

“As usual Lawrence Emareyo Foundation is determined in leaving no child without education,” says Emareyo.

Lawrence Emareyo Foundation is a charity organization that works mostly with poor children in Delta State. The organization offers programmes that expand education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people and the under privileged in the society.

Lawrence Emareyo, the founder of the foundation, is a humanitarian and philanthropist who believes in peace and promotion of better lives for the under privileged

Vanguard

