By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abia state command, has rescued a day-old baby girl from a suspected syndicate that specialises in child trafficking.

Abia State Commandant, NSCDC, Mr Nnamdi Nwannukwu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Umuahia explained that the two suspects were arrested in Aba, over an alleged plot to sale the baby from a baby factory in the city.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects, Michael Okeke, 37, and Amarachi Uche, 35, were arrested following a tipoff from the command’s undercover operatives in the city.

In his words; “the operative overheard a telephone conversation between the suspects and supposed lady-buyer in Umuahia for a deal to sell a day-old baby for N800,000 only. Following the tipoff, the gallant men of the command were quickly mobilized and swiftly arrested the suspected child traffickers.”

The Commandant also disclosed that preliminary investigation showed that the baby was born on Sunday, May 31 in a baby factory.

According to him; “The suspects were saddled with negotiating for buyers and general sales for the baby factory. Our investigation revealed that the suspects have links with some notorious baby factory operators and traffickers in the state, who have been on the wanted list of the command.”

He assured that the command had made adequate provision for the upkeep of the baby, as a government-owned hospital in Aba has been engaged to provide necessary medical care for the baby.

He said: “The baby was unduly exposed to harsh conditions without the necessary medical care, such as BCG vaccines for few born due to the urgent arrangement to sale her at the agreed sum.”

Nwannukwu said that the command has handed over the baby and suspects to the Enugu Zonal headquarters of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

