Chelsea boss, Lampard demands ruthless performance from blues

Frank Lampard wants his Chelsea side to play at “full-throttle” and has told his stars to be “selfish” to cope with the Premier League’s behind-closed-doors finish.

The Blues will have their first taste of top-flight action minus the fans when travelling to Aston Villa this afternoon.

Chelsea cemented fourth place before the coronavirus shutdown and now manager Lampard has challenged his Stamford Bridge squad to kick on and seal Champions League qualification.

While the entire league will be getting to grips with empty stands, Lampard insisted his players must find new ways to replace the adrenaline created by a full house.

“I think we have to go full throttle no matter what game it is; we have the ability to use more subs than usual,” said Lampard.

“I mean full throttle as in giving the game everything we can do, whatever the gameplan is. We have to try to be at our best.

“It won’t be easy because of the circumstances but all teams are in a similar situation.

“So I just expect us to be ready and to be focused. We know how much is at stake and we have to start well.

“We have to inject that in ourselves, that’s something the players individually and collectively as a team, have to be a bit selfish about it, to want to perform at the highest level even though there isn’t a crowd.

Because there’s certainly a crowd at home watching, with people watching all over the world. “Players will understand that and will want to perform as well as they can.”

Vanguard

