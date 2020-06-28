Breaking News
Translate

Chadian army general, others on trial for drug trafficking

On 7:36 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Chad army officers, others on trial for drug trafficking
Chadian soldiers patrol in the Nigerian border town of Gamboru on Feb. 4, 2015. PHOTO: AFP

Eleven people including a Chadian army general and two other officers are to stand trial on charges of drug trafficking, judicial sources told AFP Saturday.

Six months ago, a vehicle carrying 246 cartons of the opiate painkiller Tramadol, with an estimated value of 12.3 billion CFA francs (18.8 million euros, $21 million), was seized, a judicial source said.

“There was another vehicle carrying the same value that managed to get away” the source added on condition of anonymity.

Among those charged, “are senior officers in the Chadian army and a director from the national security agency,” which is an intelligence unit, Justice Minister Djimet Arabi told AFP.

ALSO READ: 44 Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison ― Prosecutor

The judicial source identified the senior officers as a general and two others.

Alain Kagonbe, who spoke for the defence team, said the defendents had been arrested and that the period during which they should have been charged had expired.

“All of the defendents deny the charges,” he added.

An initial hearing was held on Friday, and the trial is to resume on July 3.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!