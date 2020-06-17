Caretaker Committee alien to Ndokwa Neku union constitution, by BoT Secretary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Oso

The Board of Trustees Secretary, Chief Henry Okechukwu, Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, Delta State has called on the Ndokwa nation to count him out of what he described as current illegality being perpetrated by some leaders of Ndokwa nation, who have constituted a Caretaker Committee for the pan-Ndokwa social-cultural union, saying the action negates the spirit and letter of the association’s constitution.

His statement released on June 17, 2020 and made available to our correspondent, stressed that the constitution of the NNU does not provide for a caretaker committee let alone by politicians, who he said were intending to hijack the group for their political interest.

Whereas the NNU is an apolitical body, Okechukwu said those who were behind what he described as ‘planted stories in the newspapers’ do not have interest of Ndokwa nation at heart, saying as Secretary to the BoT, he was not consulted by those he called acclaimed owners of Ndowa nation, who he accused of wanting to polarise the Union for their own partisan interest.

The Umutu-born wondered why the signatories to the formation of a Caretaker Committee for the Union did not deem it right to consult him as he was quick to add that, they know he (Okechukwu) would not promote illegality saying, NNU belongs to Ndokwa people, who he said should be allowed to decide their national destiny as they deem good.

According to the vociferous NNU scribe, it is not heard of that a group of people, who are highly respected within Ndokwa nation will ever think of turning the apex Ndokwa national body to an appendage of the establishment, making it vulnerable to manipulations, tied to the apron string of the state, a development he noted was far from the vision and mission of the founders of the Union.

In his reaction to a publication by some leaders of thought in one the national dailies, Okechukwu stated: “My attention has been drawn to a paid advert in a national newspaper of Thursday 11th June 2020, by a group of Ndokwa Stakeholders, who expressed concern about the potential gap in the NNU leadership and decided to request some Ndokwa sons and daughter to serve in an Interim or Caretaker Committee for a period of 9 months.

“Since then, I have received calls and messages from concerned Ndokwa sons, daughters and groups both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, who know me as the NNU BOT Secretary, on the propriety of this move.

“There were also concerns that the NNU is being primed for hijack by a section of the political class in our nation.

“It therefore becomes imperative that I offer clarifications as follows:

That, as the BOT Secretary, no individual or group consulted me before this action was taken and to the best of my knowledge, the NNU constitution does not have provisions for this action.

Some signatories in the publication have hinted that the content does not reflect the consultations.

“Traditional Rulers across Ndokwa land and President Generals of various Clan Unions along with the registered affiliates and branches of NNU were not consulted, Viz: Ukwuani Foundation Union, UFU, Lagos; Ndosumili Development Union NDU, Lagos; NNU in diaspora; NNU Abuja;NNU Warri; Ndokwa Unite and Ndokwa Study Group both in Asaba.

These branches and affiliates are stakeholders of the NNU structure whose voices are important but were not part of the prevailing rigmarole playing out in our national body.”

Okechukwu stated, adding that; while appreciating the fact that COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact on the conduct of election, it was in his view that wider consultations be made in line with the constitution to avoid infringement upon the statute of the organisation and possible litigations.

Since the last elections that brought the last executives Okechukwu noted that, a number of registered Ndokwa groups have emerged and are also critical stakeholders in the Ndokwa project.

