Captain Hosa Okunbo berths “Wells Grill House Takeout”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Billionaire business and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo, through his Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments (Best Hotel of the Year 2019 at Jumia Travel Award) has continued to dominate the hospitality terrain with new innovations. The latest addition is Wells Grill House, which is quietly stepping up the barbecue game.

The Wells Grill House, according to findings by Showtime Bonus provides full catering for your next barbecue, for weddings, corporate functions, or any other occasion. The Wells Grill House specializes on-site BBQ catering, serving in Abuja and the surrounding areas. From small social functions to large corporate catering events.

The Wells Grill House Takeout primarily sells off a unique menu that covers rice, pasta and fries’ meals alongside seafood, poultry and beef protein condiments. Salads and sandwiches are also a main part of the menu component. The Wells Grill Café Outdoor Area is available outdoor activities.

The outfit takes great pride in putting a unique spin on some of its favorite flavors, which is why their signature entrees are not found anywhere else.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: