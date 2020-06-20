Call Miyetti Allah leaders to order over inflammatory comments ― Benue leaders urge FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State ethnic leaders have urged the Federal Government to call the leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to order following the recent statement by its National President, Alhaji Bello Bodejo who allegedly said herdsmen would not require permission to settle anywhere in the country to carry out their businesses.

They observed that the Miyetti Allah leader was always quick to making a highly inflammatory statement without being cautioned by the authorities warning that the silence of the government was not a good signal.

Alhaji Bodejo had in the said interview allegedly said: “By the way, who has the land they claimed that the herdsmen have settled? I, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, if I decide to go inside bush and settle in any community, I won’t ask for anybody’s permission and be doing my activities, but I won’t offend anybody.

Speaking yesterday through its chairman and President of General of Mdzough U Tiv, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, the Benue leaders said: “I think Bodejo does not know what he is saying because he cannot encourage his members to come to Benue to settle to do his business without respecting our ranching law.

“Our ranching law was originated by the people, passed by the House of Assembly and assented to by our Governor. The essence is to ensure peaceful coexistence among the herdsmen and farmers.

“Bodejo also said they would set up vigilante in the states. We will not allow them come to Benue to set up a vigilante as he boasted in that interview. That can never happen in Benue.

“So he is ignorant of what he is saying, our law is not against anybody in Benue state but must be respected by all irrespective of who you are or where you are coming from,” he added.

