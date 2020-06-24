CAC orders Farouk to drop AFAN as registered corporate name

Kindly Share This Story:

As AFAN executives stop Faruk from parading self as President

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, has ordered Faruk Rabiu Mudi and others as BOT to drop All FARMERS Association of Nigeria, Kano Chapter (Rc93484) as a corporate name.

This was contained in a letter dated June 22, 2020, and addressed to the Secretary, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kano Chapter, No. 22 Extension Demonstration Unit (EUD), with the subject, ‘RE: REGISTRATION OF ALL FARMERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA, KANO CHAPTER (IT/ 93484) WITHOUT CONSENT OF THE MOTHER BODY, ALL FARMERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (IT/18160)’ and was signed by Leticia Modey for Registrar General.

The letter reads in part, “A review of our records revealed that All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano Chapter was inadvertently registered without the consent of All Farmers Association of Nigeria being sought.

“Consequently we hereby direct your association to change its name to a name clearly distinguishable from All Farmers Association of Nigeria within six weeks from the date of this letter pursuant to the provision of section 593 and other relevant provision of CAMA. NOTE that the change of name is at no cost to the Association.

“Meanwhile your Association’s file shall be placed on caveat pending compliance with the directives and no application shall be entertained.

“Be guided accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the recognised and authentic AFAN executive has called on Faruk to stop parading himself as President of AFAN immediately because he is not a member of AFAN and does not have any right to represent AFAN anywhere.

Speaking on the letter from CAC to Faruk, the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said the general public should take note that Faruk is not a member of AFAN and should not conduct any business with him under the name AFAN forthwith.

He also stated that the public should know that the “AFAN Rc 18161 with Rear Admiral Murtala Nyako, Dr Femi Coker, Dr. Mustapha Shettima, Dr. HE Distinguished Abdullahi Adamu and Prince Ike Ubaka is the AFAN led by Arc Kabir Ibrahim and the NEC duly inaugurated in June 2014.

“I am glad to inform you that the CAC has given us a copy of its decision on the illegal All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano State Rc93484 registered by one Faruk Rabiu Mudi and others as BOT, and he ( FARUK) who parades himself as the illegitimate President of AFAN.

“We now await the decision of the court on the matter under litigation whose hearing has been fixed for the 29th of June, 2020 in court 9 under Judge TAIWO TAIWO.

“I enjoin us to remain steadfast and stoic to protect the AFAN institution.

“I attach herewith the letter from the CAC which is explicitly putting a caveat on RC 93484 forthwith.”

He also disclosed that preparations for National Elections of the association are ongoing and State Chapter Elections in 34 States have been conducted including the latest which is Ebonyi State.

“Preparations for National Elections are underway as you recall that our last NWC meeting has already proposed a National Electoral Committee for the National Elections.

“The next NEC meeting will approve the list of the Electoral Committee members and a TOR will also be approved at the same time.

“The National Elections will take place as soon as possible, therefore interested parties can start consultation right away.

“The AFAN as an institution must be protected as an NGO that’s why we have been up and about doing that for the last four months”, he said.

