BWI sensitises Lagosians on dangers of COVID-19

By Chioma Obinna

Following the announcement by the Lagos State government that Alimosho is one of the Local government areas with the highest burden of coronavirus in Nigeria, Beulah World Initiative (BWI), a Non-Governmental Organisation with a focus on the emancipation of the underprivileged in the society, weekend stepped up its outreach programme on the highly infectious COVID-19 pandemic with a visit to Idimu in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The enlightenment programme tagged: ‘Surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic’, drew participants from many households in the community, who were educated on the genesis of the disease, how people could contract it, ways to prevent being infected, among others.

Speaking during the outreach programme, the Founder of BWI, Ms. Chinyere Ononiwu, who noted that the vision of the was to ameliorate the plights of disadvantaged communities in Africa, with Nigeria as the starting point encouraged the participants, who were predominantly widows, to have hope of a better tomorrow.

“Losing your husband is not the end of life; you must remain positive-minded and believe that the best is yet to come,” she added.

On her part, a health worker, Deaconess Abigail Egharevba, spoke on what to do to strengthen an individual’s immunity against coronavirus.

BWI, after the presentations, gave out food products to participants as a token of support to cushion the effect of lockdown occasioned by coronavirus disease.

One of the beneficiaries, Elizabeth Abudu, said: “I now have more knowledge concerning COVID-19 and a lot of preventive measures to be taken. I appreciate,” she enthused.

Another participant, Adaeze Chioma Anthony, stated, “l am one of the widows that benefitted from this NGO, and l want to thank God for the opportunity and the NGO for taking out time to enlighten us and also bless us.

We had enlightenment on how to prevent COVID 19, and l have more knowledge about COVID 19 now. We had a lot of examples to help us live our normal life without being infected. Once again, l wants to appreciate the NGO that organised this programme. To God alone be all the glory for making it a success.”

