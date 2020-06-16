Busted: ‘North will not cede power to South in 2023’

Kindly Share This Story:

…accuses APC chieftains in the S/East of abandoning Kalu

…thanks Northern elders for support Kalu when he was in prison

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has reiterated that the North still wanted the presidency in 2023 and would not cede power to the South.

President of the AYCF, Shettima Yerima, said in an interview on Tuesday that it irritates the entire North for some southern politicians to think Northerners will leave power for them in 2023.

“How can you think we will cede power to the South in 2023? The North still want the presidency. The south is in charge of the economy and they have everything, so why would they want to take away the only thing we have.

“What would you call that? Even if we are ceding power to the south in 2023, we should be considering people like Orji Uzor Kalu. He is someone the north trusts and the Northern elders will give him their full support. Most Nigerians don’t know that Kalu’s incarceration emanated from conspiracy and betrayal from his own party, the APC,” he said.

Yerima accused Ohanaeze and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of conspiracy during the travails of Senator Kalu Orji Kalu and thanked the Northern elders for standing behind the former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu during his six months incarceration at Kuje custodial centre.

He accused the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) from the south of conspiring against Kalu because of 2023 presidential ambitions.

He also slammed the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and its leadership for keeping silent during the entire period of Kalu’s travails

He cautioned the North over the dangers of abandoning the former Governor in custody, adding that Northern elders must be commended for “standing firm for Kalu” who he referred to as their “long time ally, brother and friend.”

“We specifically thank Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, for proving critics wrong on the North’s stand on Kalu,” he said.

Yerima also thanked the Supreme Court and Justice Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court for standing on the path of justice.

“It is very important to appreciate the justices of the Supreme Court and Justice Liman of the Federal High Court for their moral and professional courage to uphold justice. Kalu’s release is a victory for decency, for patriotism and respect for the rule of law. They once again proved that Judiciary is the survival of democracy”.

“However, we question the usefulness of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Igbo elite. It is a disappointment that Ohanaeze under the leadership of Nwodo specifically did nothing to support their own, yet they want a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.”

“Please where will this president come from? Kalu is one of their biggest assets but they all kept quiet. It’s only the Ohanaeze youths that spoke strongly for Kalu but Nwodo and his members shied away from the real leadership they ought to render. Who knows if they were also paid to betray their own? It’s very shameful of them”.

"It irritates the entire North for some southern politicians to think they will leave power for them (South) come 2023.How can you think we will cede power to the South in 2023?" He queried the journalists.

“What would you call that? Even if we are ceding power to the south in 2023, we should be considering people like Orji Uzor Kalu. He is someone the north trusts and the Northern elders will give him their full support. Most Nigerians don’t know that Kalu’s incarceration emanated from conspiracy and betrayal from his own party, the APC.

“Some leaders of the party from the south who have become desperate about 2023 presidency wanted to kick Kalu out of the race through Machiavellian way. They don’t like open competition. I was surprised they have no love. They are full of hatred and they want to be President. The amount of hatred in that party is so much. What’s exactly Kalu’s offence? 2023? Look at what is also happening in Edo state. It’s a pity”

“I remember when Kalu as a governor initiated the idea of publishing the state accounts on the print media. That showed a lot. I think the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, should have a rethink on Kalu’s case. The resources they have wasted on pursuing the case for the past 13 years. Is it worth it?

“My advice is that they should sheathe their swords and let Kalu be. They should not allow some desperate politicians to dictate to them what they should do,” he said.

