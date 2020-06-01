Businessman arrested over alleged diversion of court exhibits

Kindly Share This Story:

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police-Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a businessman, Mr Ifediba Umejidike for allegedly hijacking and stealing court exhibits.

Mr Umejidike, an Anambra-based businessman was trailed to Owerri, Imo State, where he was arrested following a Committal Order issued by the Federal High Court, Enugu who ordered his arrest.

Umejidike had been accused of `trademark infringement by unlawfully registering a new company in Nigeria with the famous STIHL trademark belonging to Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, a German company that produces a wide range of handheld power products.

Mr Amala Umeike, counsel to the company, said the accused jumped from the top floor in a bid to evade arrest before the IRT team rounded him up and arrested him.

The arrest brings a 5-month manhunt by security agents to an end, who had trailed Umejidike across state lines after he fled his residence in December.

Umejidike had initially obtained an Anton Piller Order from the Federal High Court, Enugu presided over by Justice Dugbo-Oghoghorie by presenting ambiguous facts to the Court with the illegal registration documents. The Order was then executed at the premises of the sole distributor of STIHL products in Nigeria, C. Woermann Nig. Ltd based in Lagos.

Umejidike was then reported to have hijacked two trucks load of STIHL products which were to be delivered to the Federal High Court, Enugu as Court exhibits to his base in Anambra state. Moves by the court bailiffs to recover the properties were said to have been rebuffed by Umejidike.

Displeased by the fallout of events, Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG and C. Woermann Nig. Ltd, initiated contempt proceedings at the Federal High Court, Enugu against Umejidike which led to the Committal Order by Justice R. O. Dugbo-Oghoghorie on December 3, 2019.

The suspect has been handed over to the officials of the Federal High Court Enugu in line with the Court Order for committal to Enugu Prison.

Vanguard

