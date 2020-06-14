Burundi’s incoming president signs Nkurunziza condolence book

Kindly Share This Story:

Burundi’s president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye today visited the presidency where he signed a book of condolence opened for the late president Pierre Nkurunziza.

He arrived at Ntare House along with his wife and an entourage, signing the book of condolence opened since Wednesday before delivering an address in which he eulogized his predecessor.

The Constitutional Court directed on Friday that there was no need for an interim president and that as president-elect, Ndayishimiye should be sworn in as soon as possible. There has not been any dates announced by the government yet.

Cabinet, led by first VP Gaston Sindimwo, had sought an interpretation of relevant transition laws at a time when most analysts said National Assembly speaker Pascal Nyabenda was expected to be sworn in till the investiture in August of the president-elect.

Africa News

Vanguard

