Burundi President, Pierre Nkurunziza, dies of heart failure

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says
He was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, the government says.
Mr Nkurunziza was due to step down from the presidency in August.
READ ALSO: Pastor dies of COVID-19 in Delta as Govt seals clinic
In 2015, the announcement that he would run for a third term plunged the country into chaos.
On his death, he had been president for 15 years.
After a change in the constitution, he was able to run for a further term in last month’s election but he decided to retire and was to be known as the “supreme guide to patriotism”.
Source: BBC