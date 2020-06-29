Breaking News
Translate

Burnley skipper, Mee scores to seal 1-0 win over Palace

On 12:04 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Burnley captain Ben Mee headed in a 62nd-minute winner to earn his side a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace that moved the Clarets up to eighth in the Premier League.

Palace were perhaps fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Jordan Ayew survived a VAR review for a possible red card after catching Josh Brownhill in the face with his forearm.

ALSO READ: Barcelona and Juventus confirm Arthur, Pjanic swap deal

Sean Dyche’s side went ahead through Mee, whose diving header from Ashley Westwood’s free-kick really should have been kept out by Vicente Guaita but was only pushed onto the post before going in.

Luka Milivojevic headed over a good chance for the Eagles, who saw Burnley move above them having collected a 13th clean sheet of the season in the process.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!