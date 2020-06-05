Buratai gives brand new SUV Innosson vehicle to NIPR

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has donated a brand new SUV Innosson vehicle to the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in Abuja.

Presenting the Vehicle to the Institute, Lt. Gen. Buratai said, the donation was in the spirit of army’s corporate social responsibilities meant to strengthen and enhance the civil military affairs relationship with civil organisations.

Buratai who recognised a well established partnership existing between the army and the institute over the years in the area of public relations management, said the army had benefited so much from the institute hence the need to reciprocate.

Represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj. Gen. Hamza Bature , the COAS said, the gesture was a token appreciation by the Chief of Army Staff, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the NIPR for a cordial relationship that existed among them over the time.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the President Mallam Muktar Sirajo of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Vice President of NIPR Assistant Comptroller General of Customs Mr Bashir Adeniyi commended the NA for the kind gesture to the institute.

Adeniyi who recognised the efforts of the Nigerian army in the fight against insurgency in the north east and other operations in the country as well as information management of its operations, said fake news would not augur well in the fight against insurgency.

He however, thanked the COAS for the noble gesture, saying it had further strengthened and enhanced a better productive and healthier relationship amongst them.

The organization which was saddled with the responsibility of regulating the activities of public relations in the country, said it was ready to support the NA to fight the scourge which has deteriorated its operations negatively.

