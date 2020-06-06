BUNDESLIGA: Bayern battle Leverkusen live on StarTimes

Kindly Share This Story:

Parading an array of top players, Bayern Munich’s clash with Leverkusen, headlines this weekend’s lineup of Bundesliga matches holding this weekend across German venues.

And Africa’s pay television network, StarTimes, has concluded plans to air all the games live for the enjoyment of football fans across the African continent.

The Bundesliga league no longer seems to be a one-horse race. Bayern cannot afford to drop points and they need their best players to get the better of tough customers, Bayer Leverkusen.

After winning in Dortmund and following that up with a comfortable 5-0 victory against struggling Düsseldorf at the weekend, Bayern München are marching towards an eighth successive title.

Bayer Leverkusen coach, Peter Bosz’s side, have been blowing hot and cold since the restart of the season, winning their first match 4-1 at Werder Bremen and 3-1 at Borussia Mönchengladbach, but then crashing spectacularly at home against Wolfsburg before finding back to their winning ways at Freiburg on Saturday.

Bayern Leverkusen have one of the most exciting young players in the world and the 20-year-old German international, Kai Havertz, is being linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe after scoring the winning goal against Freiburg and in the process becoming the first player under 21 to have scored 35 Bundesliga career goals.

Other tasty clashes to look forward to in the Bundesliga this weekend include Borussia Dortmund, who remain the only club with a realistic albeit and the unlikely chance of still catching Bayern. The Black and Yellows are at home against Hertha Berlin in Saturday’s late match, knowing that any further slip-up will all but kill their hopes of winning the title.

