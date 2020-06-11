Breaking News
Bulus Atsen emerges as NBA Abuja Branch Chairman

Swearing in of new executive members

The Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Branch has elected its new executive members in which Mr Bulus Atsen emerged as new Chairman.

Bulus succeeds Mr Folarin Aluko who successfully completed his tenure with landmark achievements. Mr. Aluko introduced many innovations to the NBA including Lawyers Health Insurance Scheme, Flight Scheme, Welfare Interventions, Police Duty Solicitor Scheme, free trainings and capacity building for lawyers, internship, employment and mentoring for young lawyers.

The new executive members were sworn-in immediately after election which was conducted free and fair on 11th June, 2020.

Other members of the new executive include Ukuoritsemofe Ogbe, Vice Chairman; Eric Ibe, Secretary; Likko Al-Bashir, Financial Secretary; Somayina Chigbue, Social Secretary; Mohammed Abdussalam Saleh, Welfare Secretary; Olatunji Atoyebi, Publicity Secretary and Olufon Oluwatosin, Legal Adviser.

The immediate past Chairman, Folarin Aluko on behalf of the former executive members expressed gratitude to Tue entire members of NBA Abuja branch for their support and cooperation and urged them to also support and cooperate with the new leadership.

