Building collapse: LASG seals off 42 more buildings in Lekki

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government, says it has sealed off additional 42 buildings in Lekki to reduce incidences of building collapse.

A statement on Friday by Mr. Mukaila Sanusi, the spokesman of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, quoted the Commissioner, Dr. Idris Salako, as saying ‘some of the buildings do not also have building permit’.

Salako said the enforcement became necessary to stem the tide of building collapse and also to protect the built environment for adherence to proper planning.

“This explains why we must stop those who are bent on jeopardising the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State by not tolerating any form of illegal physical development,” he said.

Salako said that the special operation started in Lekki Phase1 on Tuesday when 19 buildings were sealed off, making a total of 42 buildings shut as of Thursday.

He advised property owners in Lekki Phase 1 and other parts of the state to ensure compliance with the physical planning laws of the state to avoid embarrassment.

Salako urged those whose property was affected due to infractions to report to his office in Alausa, Ikeja to perfect their documents.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: