Buhari’s intervention has saved the soul of APC ― Ibediro

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: National Organizing Secretary in the recently dissolved National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress, Barr. Emma Ibediro has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely intervention in the crisis of leadership which had afflicted the party for the last one year.

He said the president’s intervention has helped in saving the soul of the party.

Ibediro in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard also pledged his support to the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

He said; “It is with a heart full of gratitude to Almighty God that I thank the over 16 million members of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress for the opportunity to serve in the National Working Committee as the National Organizing Secretary of the Party in the last two years.

“The interest of the Party must be above the interest of any individual. I thank Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for his timeous intervention in saving the soul of the Party.

“My loyalty to the President is unshaken and my belief in his ability to steer the ship of state of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is unalloyed.

“I welcome the Caretaker Committee headed by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni who I believe comes with a wealth of experience having served as a past National Secretary. I also congratulate his team and wish them well in the onerous task of positioning the party to remain the most formidable political vehicle in the Country”.

