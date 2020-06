Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, requesting for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Hon. Justice Monica B. Dongban Mensem as the President of Court of Appeal.

President Buhari’s letter was read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

