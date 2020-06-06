Buhari to bandits: Surrender weapons or face disgraceful, violent end

Kindly Share This Story:

Says review of military operations on the way

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned bandits terrorising the North-West geopolitical zone of the country to surrender their weapons, or face “disgraceful and violent ends.”

President Buhari has also assured people and government of Katsina State of renewed efforts, and review of operations, to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

The President gave the warning and assurance when he met with the governor of Katsina State Aminu Bello Masari, at the State House Abuja.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Saturday night stated that President Buhari at the meeting said bandits, who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state, and across the country, will not be spared.

“President Buhari warned bandits to surrender their weapons, or face “disgraceful and violent ends’’, said the statement.

He further said that more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States will be undertaken.

President Buhari commiserated with Gov Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa.

