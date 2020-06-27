Buhari saved APC, Oshiomhole intends to destroy it ― Abubakar Girei

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abubakar Girei has said that President Buhari saved the APC which was about to be destroyed by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He said in an interview that the many political troubles that characterized the ruling APC under the erstwhile leadership of Oshiomhole were rancorous which would have consumed the party if not for the timely intervention of Buhari, leading to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Girei was reacting to the dissolution of the NWC of the party following a meeting of the NWC conveyed by the Acting National Chairman of the party Chief Victor Gaidom at the Aso Rock with the president in attendance.

“APC members nationwide are very happy and proud of the very timely, bold, and courageous steps taken by our dear President Muhammadu Buhari to save our party from imminent collapse,” he said.

“Dissolving Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led rancorous APC NWC was the best thing that has happened to the party since the last convention.”

“Mr Oshiomhole’s bloated ego, greed, and pursuit of personal and selfish interest would have certainly ruined the party.

“The choice of credible statemen and women as a caretaker committee is about the best step towards re-engineering, repositioning the party to become a truly democratic party rather than a house of commotion that Oshiomole turned it to” he stressed.

Girei however, called on well-meaning party men and women to rally round the newly constituted caretaker committee members to help in repositioning the party to take her rightful position.

“Adams Oshiomhole leadership of the party caused so many setbacks for the party and now that he is out of the way, rebuilding of the party ahead of future elections should be the concern of all party members,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

