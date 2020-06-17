Buhari saddens as APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, South Africa chapter, Dr Taiye Abe. He was 65.

Buhari, in a statement on Wednesday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on the death of the party chairman in the diaspora, described the late Dr Abe’s love for the nation as second to none.

He said he had an unmistakable love for Nigeria and a deep commitment to the ideals of the party.

Buhari, who expressed sincere sympathy with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased APC Chairman, urged them to take heart, saying, “God will comfort you at this time of sorrow.”

While speaking on his encounter during his (Dr Taiye Abe) lifetime, Buhari narrated how the late party chairman looked forward to the new Nigeria being called for by the citizens.

“Dr Abe looked forward to a Nigeria that would take its rightful place among the comity of nations, and passionately believed in a resurgent country we could all be proud of”, he said.

Buhari, therefore, called on party members in South Africa to keep up the vision and mission of Taiye Abe as he had been a wonderful ambassador and true representative of the nation and the party

The president further assured Nigerians that the country would keep working towards achieving a better and well-deserving Nigeria.

“We will not relent in working towards that goal,” Buhari said.

