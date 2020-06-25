Vanguard Logo

Buhari presides over APC Emergency NEC

On 12:51 pm
Lawan, Gbajabiamila, 16 Govs others in attendance

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase.

Also present as at the time the meeting started were 16 APC Governors, the Acting National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, the Deputy National Chairman (North) Lawan Shuaibu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hassan Dogowa, the Deputy Majority Leader, Peterson Akpatason and the Deputy Majority Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The 16 Governors physically present are, Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Engr. Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Niger (Abubakar Bello), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Mai Malla Buni (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdulhahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Senators Abdullahi Sabi and Ajayi Borofice are also physically present.

