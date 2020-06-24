Vanguard Logo

Buhari presides over 5th virtual FEC meeting

President Buhari presides a virtual FEC Meeting held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. PHOTO: Sunday Aghaeze, June 24, 2020.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 5th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at 10am as the President entered the chamber with the rendition of the National Anthem.

Physically present as at the time the meeting commenced were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd)

The Ministers at the Council Chamber were the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER A VIRTUAL FEC MEETING 1A&B. President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, and SGF Mr Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 24 2020

Others were the Minister of Water Resources, Suleman Adamu, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.

Other cabinet members participated from their various offices in Abuja in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Some of the Ministers physically present were those that have memorandum to present to the FEC.

