Breaking News
Translate

Buhari, Osinbajo flag-off Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project

On 6:59 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Buhari, Osinbajo flag-off Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday led top government officials to flag-off the construction of a 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project.

Buhari and Osinbajo attended the ceremony virtually from the State House, Abuja.

Also in attendance at the event were Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

ALSO READ: 774,000 jobs: I won’t succumb to politicians’ blackmail ― Keyamo vows

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation aims to complete the $2.59bn project in two years.

It said the construction phase of the 40-inch by 614km pipeline project would boost domestic gas utilisation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!