Breaking News
Translate

Buhari-Osinbajo five year achievements to be aired on Sunday

On 10:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Osinbajo
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

As a way to mark the fifth year anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led administration, a well-detailed documentary will air on Sunday at 7pm.

The documentary, which contains some of the notable strides of the Buhari-Osinbajo tenure since 2015, will go live on network service of selected television stations including Channels TV and NTA.

Citizens are enjoined to tune in by 7pm on Sunday to watch these verifiable achievements of the duo.

ALSO READ: Edo 2020: APC appeal committee upholds Obaseki’s disqualification

In a related development, President Buhari has lauded the COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan submitted recently by Vice-President Osinbajo.

The Osinbajo-led Economic Sustainability Committee submitted the report entitled, “Bouncing Back: The Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan”.

ALSO READ: Gov Lalong felicitates with Appeal Court boss Justice Dongban Mensem on 63rd birthday

The President is expected to approve the recommendations of the report which contains modalities and policies that would strengthen businesses in the country as well as provide jobs for the teeming masses amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vice-president said: “We are confident that if the proposals are taken as a whole and implemented conscientiously, Nigeria will avert the worst of the impending economic headwinds, and convert this crisis to a victory for the Nigerian economy.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!