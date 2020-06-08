Breaking News
Buhari nominates Dongban-Mensem as President Court of Appeal

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent the nomination of Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Monday, said that the nomination was in-line with the constitutional responsibility of the President.

According to the statement, “Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President.

The nomination of Justice Dongban-Mensem came twenty-four hours after the Presidency said that President Buhari will not be stamped in performing his constitutional duties.

The Presidency in a statement had also said that the President is not a rubber stamp as being insinuated in some quarters.

