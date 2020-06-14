Buhari, Govs, lack political will to address security — Dr. Junaid

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Second Republic Senator, Dr. Junaid Muhammed has backed the Northern Elders Forum claims that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Northern Governors have lost control of security, saying whosoever it is saddled with the responsibility to secure the country is not in charge.

This was as he said the government lacks the political will to deal decisively and flush out the bandits and terrorists to end the attacks and address the security challenges faced by the nation.

Dr. Junaid who spoke in a telephone interview also claimed that the bandit’s identities were known but nothing has been done in that regard.

In his words, “Whoever is supposed to be in charge of security of this country clearly is not in charge of security. And nobody seems to know who is in charge of security. Whether it is the President or Governors or some of the people who are holding security appointments, the fact remains that nobody is in charge of the security of this country and that is a very serious matter for any country, even a Banana republic.

“Secondly, the fact of the matter is that there is definitely a nexus between the violence which is claiming to be perpetrated by the bandits and some hierarchy people in the north and that is why nobody seems to care and nothing seems to happen to those bandits whose identities are known. Whether it is the governor or the President who by the provisions of the Constitution is in charge of security or not, the fact is there is no security. And coming to writing speeches and telling lies about security, about achievements whether in security area and area of national economy does not bring about solutions either to national security or national economy. Within the last week, several attacks have been made by the terrorist in the Northeast about three or four times if I can remember. And then, by the bandits in Zamfara and the President’s home state, Katsina state. So nobody can now come and tell us or write some speeches and say that they are doing well when nothing is doing well.

“Definitely, there is no security and definitely what the Northern Elders say about the bandits is very true that Northerns are at Mercy of the bandits. In fact, the bandits are known but there is no political will on the part of the government whether the President or Governors wade on the bandits and make sure that those who are… do have their own peel.

“The bandits are known and they have linkages with some important people including the sabotage who are also known.

“The President or Governors should do what the law says should be done if people are involved in some of these lawless acts. They should be apprehended and taken to court. I remember, a few months ago when some traditional title holders in Zamfara were involved with the bandits, they were arrested and the Governor publicly say he would take them to court. A retired General from Zamfara went and begged on their behalf to free the persons. And they were not apprehended. If you have somebody, a politician or retired General at your back, whatever you do, you will get away with it,” Dr. Junaid stated.

