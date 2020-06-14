Buhari condoles with Pastor Itua Ighodalo on loss of wife

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari expresses shock at the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.

The President shares the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death, and prays God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

He recalls that Pastor Ighodalo is one person who faithfully prays for the country, and the government, noting that he sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” President Buhari says.

