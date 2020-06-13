Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari condoles with Amaechi over brother’s death

On 6:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, on Saturday, said: “In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State.”

ALSO READ: Amaechi mourns Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, extols his virtues

President Buhari urged the former Governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of his elections campaigns to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!