Buhari condoles with Amaechi over brother’s death

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.
President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, on Saturday, said: “In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State.”
President Buhari urged the former Governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of his elections campaigns to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother.