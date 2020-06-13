Buhari condoles with Amaechi over brother’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, on Saturday, said: “In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State.”

ALSO READ:

President Buhari urged the former Governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of his elections campaigns to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: