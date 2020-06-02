Buhari condoles with Air Commodore Dan Suleman over wife’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with elder statesman and former military Governor of Plateau State, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman over the death of his wife, Marie Dan Suleiman, who will be laid to rest at the weekend.

The President condoles with all family members and associates of the matriarch, whose investment of love in her family and community will always be remembered.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the deceased, and comfort her family.

