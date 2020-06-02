Buhari, AfDB President, Adesina meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina has been at the centre of allegations of impropriety at the Abidjan-based financial institution which have been a subject of inquiry by the Bank’s Ethics Committee.

Nigerian leaders including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan and some African leaders have risen to the defense of Dr. Adesina in the allegations against him.

The embattled Bank President had responded, point-by-point, to the 16 allegations made anonymously against him to the Ethics Committee.

The Committee cleared the AfDB President but the United States Department of Treasury dismissed the verdict, calling for an independent investigation of the allegations against Adesina.

AfDB, a regional multilateral institution, is owned by African countries but the US is a major investor.

Nigerian and other African leaders have been rallying support for Adesina who is completing his five-year-tenure but is entitled to another term.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: