BUA lauds Buhari over re-opening of Port Harcourt terminals

BUA Group has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering immediate reopening of BUA Ports & Terminals Limited situated at the Rivers Ports, which had been wrongly decommissioned in 2019 by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

Executive Chairman of the group, AbdulSamad Rabiu, in a thank-you letter to President Buhari, said: “This marks a significant step in the resolution of the pending issue with the Nigerian Ports, which was under arbitration in London and could have led to significant judgement losses in millions of dollars as well job losses for over a thousand people.

“BUA welcomes the directives it (BUA) received on June 1, 2020, and intends to follow through on the recommendations to resolve all outstanding issues.

“We have also written to the Managing Director of NPA to allow vessels stem at the facility, as a follow-up to the letter we received.

“This is despite the refusal of Port Harcourt Manager to allow vessels to be stemmed at our jetty as he (manager) claims to be acting under the strict instruction of the NPA Headquarters that NPA intends to upturn the decision.

“We are, however, optimistic and hopeful that the management of NPA will stick to the rule of law, respect the terms of the concession agreement, and the directives from the Presidency on this matter.”

