Bristish PM Boris Johnson involved in car crash outside Parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been involved in a car crash outside Parliament.

Boris Johnson was in a car leaving via the gates of the Palace of Westminster and onto Parliament Square in Westminster when a protester ran out into the road to attack the Prime Minister’s convoy.

The driver of the car was seen to hit the brakes suddenly to avoid the demonstrator, causing the security detail in a Range Rover following behind to crash into the back of the first vehicle.

Both cars left the scene quickly with a visible dent in the back of the Prime Minister’s Jaguar.

Photographs from at the scene show a man being tackled to the ground and detained by several police officers.

The demonstrator was taken into the Palace of Westminster and the Met Police later confirmed they had arrested a man for offences under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and for obstructing the highway.

Downing Street has said there are no reports of any injuries, and a spokesman said a protester was detained after running in front of the silver Jaguar.

A Number 10 spokesman confirmed the car was Mr Boris Johnson’s, adding: “I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured.”

The spokesman said Mr Boris Johnson was travelling in the car at the time.

Met Police statement, in full

At approximately 2.30 pm today, June 17, two police vehicles were involved in a collision in Parliament Square.

The police vehicles were part of a security movement. A pedestrian is reported to have stepped onto the road, causing the vehicles to suddenly stop, which has led to two of the vehicles in the convoy being involved in a damage-only collision.

No injuries have been reported.

A man, no further details at this time, was arrested at the scene for offences under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and for obstructing the highway.

All vehicles were able to drive from the scene, Telegraph reported.

Vanguard

